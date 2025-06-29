Tulsa Fire Department responds to deadly fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in west Tulsa late at night at June 27. The fire happened at a home in near 41st Street and 39th West Avenue.

Tulsa Fire Department said firefighters responded to the home at approximately 10:19 p.m. They said the search operation began quickly after crews began fighting the fire.

Firefighters said a man was located near the front of the home, and a woman was rescued from the back of the house. Firefighters said both victims were treated on scene and transported by EMSA to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

A cause for the fire was not reported.

Tulsa Fire Department said it will canvas the neighborhood near 41st Street and 39th West Avenue early next week, inspecting and installing smoke alarms.

