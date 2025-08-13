TPD: Tulsa man charged with murder after death of 1-month-old son

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a domestic violence call around 4 a.m. Aug 11 at an apartment complex near 71st and Sheridan.

Police said they found a 1-month-old male in cardiac arrest and needing medical treatment.

The baby was taken to the hospital and later died after suffering multiple traumatic injuries.

TPD said the infant's father, 27-year-old Tyrice Williams, claimed he was pushed down the stairs while holding the baby.

Police said doorbell video showed Williams alone before audio captured seven loud thuds.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged Tyrice Williams with 1st Degree Murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

