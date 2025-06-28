Driver who witnessed fatal motorcycle crash speaks out against dangerous trend

BROKEN ARROW, Ok — On June 10th, 2 News reported on a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Robert Williamson.

“When the motorcycle hit the SUV it looked like an explosion. I thought the gas tank had exploded and then we saw the motorcycle fly off to the right side of the Broken Arrow Expressway,” said witness, Jim Cage.

Cage and his wife were returning home from a garden meeting that night and were near 129th and the BA when disaster struck.

“The motorcyclists blew by probably 85-90 miles an hour around 129th. We were doing the speed limit and we were in the left lane, and the middle lane was open and we were following the car that got struck by the motorcyclist,” said Cage.

According to Tulsa police, Williamson was driving more than 100 miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic, before colliding with a Cadillac Escalade.

‘What we now learned was the father, brother and the friend were on the shoulder on the left side videotaping and the guy that ended up getting killed, flew by us, right next to the car. I mean the car shook from the speed that he was going,” said Cage.

He said he is deeply concerned about a growing trend he’s noticed where people film dangerous maneuvers like flybys and lane splitting which Cage said is terrifying.

“You can’t hear them until they are right up on top of you and when I saw the people on the left side of the road, I thought what in the world because I saw them with their iPhone out,” he said.

Police have echoed his concerns, stating that this reckless behavior not only puts motorcyclists at risk, but also endangers the lives of other drivers on the road.

“Please, please, please go the speed limit and quite shooting the gap between cars that are going 65 miles an hour and there’s 3 feet between us and shooting between the two,” said Cage.

It’s important to note that lane splitting is illegal in Oklahoma and while reckless driving is currently classified as a misdemeanor, it can still lead to fines of more than $500.

The Tulsa Police Department said it’s working to push for stricter laws, which could include the seizure of vehicles or motorcycles for those caught driving recklessly.

