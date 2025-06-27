'Ready to step in': Tulsans organize to address gun violence

TULSA, Okla — Tulsans gathered at the Vernon AME Church in Greenwood to make sure their voices are heard when it comes to curbing gun violence in the city.

Several shootings in the last few weeks, including the Juneteenth festival shooting, have injured 16 people and killed one.

For people like Cassandra Cozart Henry, the shootings have hit close to home.

“I have so many grand babies and this child that lost his life and the ones that got injured, I knew them," she said. “I’m ready to step in and help out where I need to be.”

One of the most significant topics surrounding the issue is implementing a curfew.

While some support this action, many people do not.

“The curfew isn’t gonna stop the problem, that’s the thing," said Cozart Henry. They may not be able to come here, but there’s other places they’re gonna go.”

Organizers of the event wanted to make sure people would feel comfortable enough to openly express their thoughts and opinions.

Attorney Michael Manning helped organize the discussion and vigil.

"Nobody can go back in time to Saturday and do anything about what happened Saturday night," he said. “What we can do is to do something forward, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Manning said communication is key.

“What’s important is that we reach out, embrace this generation, and we do things to correct some of the actions we’re seeing that’s leading to these tragic moments," he said. "I am excited at what can come out of this."

