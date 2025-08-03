Organizations help families by providing free school supplies and services

TULSA, Okla — As the school year gets closer, many local organizations are making sure to give back to the community by providing free school supplies and services.

Diego Osorio was one of many parents present at the ninth annual Back to School Community Resource Fair hosted by the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations.

“It’s a really big help to us parents so we can get everything we need right here for our kids’ school supply lists," said Osorio. “It was really fast, really easy, it all made sense.”

Osorio said that prices have been going up for him and his family, so having access to school supplies, free haircuts, vaccines, and information is extremely helpful.

The Northside Neighbors collaborated with several organizations, like the Tulsa Dream Center, to make sure they could provide families with needed items, from backpacks to information and resources.

Leiloni Culley works with Urban Strategies, an organization that provides services from education, health and wellness to people living in the 36th Street North area.

She said serving families is a big reason why she chose to help with the back-to-school fair.

"I know what it's like to be in some of these situations and not being able to get what you want and have everything that you need in order to get ready for back-to-school time," she said. "For me personally, I love it."

