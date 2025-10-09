'More people the better': Muskogee announces new tourism department

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee business owners said they're excited as the city launched a new tourism department on Oct 3. City leaders claimed to have a plan to attract more events and stimulate economic growth in the area.

Jennifer Wilson works at the Break Coffee Shop near South 3rd Street and Columbus Avenue in Muskogee. She told 2 News she had lived in the city most of her life.

"It's unique… Its downtown is historical and unique," said Wilson.

Justin O'Neal, the director of the new tourism department, said he's trying to bring more attention to the historical charm.

"Muskogee is primed to have some really crazy development," said O'Neal.

O'Neal said the new department will manage Hatbox Event Park, Muskogee Civic Center, and the historic Roxy Theater. While also focusing on bringing in conventions and events into the city.

Stacy Burns, the owner of Hattie's house in downtown, said this is huge for local businesses.

"I definitely think this is the right step for Muskogee. We can only go up, so I'm ready," said Burns.

O'Neal said that if anyone wants to host an event at a venue like the civic center, they will receive a $5,000 grant per event.

He added that in February 2026, they will be opening a new tourism center here inside the civic center.

"Definitely need that we have different things every year that tourism has brought in the past, but we would like to see more," said Burns.

Wilson added that she was ready for a boost in tourism in her city.

"Its going to be so great I love it, it's going to be exciting," said Wilson.

