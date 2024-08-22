Residents want answers in Pawhuska after police chief put on leave

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — There is a general feeling happening in Pawhuska right now: confusion as to what happened to Police Chief Lorrie Hennsey. Kaci Walker, a Pawhuska resident, is feeling a lot of mixed emotions about this investigation.

"It leaves a pit in your stomach," Walker said.

2 News went to city hall to talk to City Manager Jerry Eubanks.

He didn’t want to go on camera, but in a statement, he said police chief Hennsey and officer Anthoney Towers are on administrative leave but didn't say why.

Eubanks told us he hired Rocky Davis, a tenured police officer, to supervise the department in place of Hennsey. But Davis stepped down after two days on the job.

We called Rocky to find out why. He says it’s strictly for health reasons. Eubanks told us they’ve hired a new supervisor.

We went to the police station to talk to the new supervisor, but the dispatcher told us he wasn’t in and that only one officer was on duty.

Minutes later, we got a message from another dispatch officer saying no one in the department knew what was happening.

Many in the community have gone to Facebook asking how and why this investigation started.

We spoke with Kaci Walker, a lifelong member of Pawhuska. She told us that Hennsey has a heart of gold.

‘You won’t meet anybody with a bigger heart really than her. She’s great. She’s super kind. She loves the kids, loves Pawhuska and you can just tell,” Walker said.

We reached out to Chief Hennsey for an interview. She told us she would speak to us once she talked to her attorney. We will keep you posted.

