Ryan Walters alleges Gov. Stitt could be behind allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters held a news conference on July 29th to address recent allegations made about him.

One thing he wants to know? Did Governor Kevin Stitt orchestrate this?

After the July board meeting two board members alleged pornographic images were shown on a television screen during a portion of the executive session of the Oklahoma State Department of Education board meeting. Walters denies those claims. Senate leaders asked for an investigation saying the public deserves answers and that all sides, including Walters, must be heard.

In a news conference announced late in the day, Walters walked after the named time and railed against those allegations. He called it the "nastiest, biggest lie ever lodged against an official in Oklahoma."

Walters also said the board members and Stitt have a lot to answer for:

Did he direct these board members to lie about me?



Did he direct his board members to go in and disrupt everything in these board meetings?



Did he have the board fight against bringing private schools into the state to give family choice?



What directives were they given?

At that time Gov. Kevin Stitt supported the two members making the allegations, both appointed by him.

"I trust and appreciate my board members. They are volunteers who are sacrificing their time to serve Oklahoma students. Should these allegations be true, all I can say is that I am profoundly disappointed."

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Stitt's office for a response to these claims by Walters.

INVESTIGATION

Comment on Stitt and board

In the news conference Walters said he'd been cleared by both OMES and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

2 News reported that State Leaders asked OMES to investigate the allegations. OMES then asked the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office to investigate the allegations.

In a post on Facebook just before Walters' news conference began the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was in its infancy:

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the sheriff's office after Walters' news conference to see if the investigation was over, and they said it is still ongoing.

They also said they cannot comment any further on the investigation.

