"Categorically false." Walters denies allegations of inappropriate images shown during meeting

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters released a statement in response to allegations that pornographic images were visible on a television screen during the executive session portion of a meeting on July 24.

In the statement, Walters denied the incident occurred, calling the allegations "categorically false." He blamed the allegations on "desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change."

The statement comes as more legislators in Oklahoma and across the country are seeking clarity on the incident.

Previous Coverage >>> Senate leaders ask for clarity after reported incident in Supt. Walters' office

Walter's full statement is below:

As I lead the charge for a bold overhaul of education in Oklahoma, putting parents back in control, rejecting radical agendas, and demanding excellence: it’s no surprise to face politically motivated attacks.



Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.



These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change. They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.



I will not be distracted. My focus remains on making Oklahoma the best state in the nation, in every category.

A new study released by WalletHub on July 21 ranked Oklahoma at 50th in Education in the United States. The study focused on metrics dealing with education quality, including math and reading test scores, dropout rates, median ACT and SAT scores, and more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

