'Racism is alive': Complaints rise after gang-related FB posts from Owasso PD

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police Department attracted controversy over two recent Facebook posts referencing an infamous gang in order to promote a community blood donation drive.

The department's official account was sharing posts to advertise the Owasso Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive, happening July 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Owasso Community Center.

A July 16 PSA for it included a photo of the infamous Bloods gang sign.

Then on July 26, another attempt at humor to raise awareness included a photo still from an episode of the adult comedy satire series 'South Park'.

The text of stereotypical gang-related slang terms in the now-deleted post was called "racist" or "unprofessional" in several comments.

It also spurred video responses like one from Owasso mom Sultana Xiong.

"I was surprised that our police department in our beautiful town of Owasso would post something to that extent," Xiong told 2 News on July 27. "And there's just no words."

At least one faith leader also weighed in. A post shared from Tulsa's Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church said, 'Racism is still alive and the Owasso Police Department just proved it."

Xiong said the account's posts make her family feel less safe.

"You're especially targeting people of color. And you think it's a funny joke. That's not," Xiong said. "It's insensitive, disrespectful, and just not classy."

OPD did post again on July 26, addressing the backlash, stating the department "apparently offended a few people," adding, "apologies if you were offended."

Owasso PD's public information officer declined a statement or interview with 2 News, instead referring to the aforementioned post.

Xiong said she's waiting for a proper response.

"Especially with our mayor being African-American, I would think to some extent there would be some type of public apology and accountability that goes with this," she said.

As of July 27, neither the City of Owasso nor Mayor Alvin Fruga has made a public comment on the controversy.

