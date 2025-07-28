Tulsa Police investigate shooting at event at east Tulsa church

Tulsa Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot at an event in East Tulsa.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. An all-day parish festival was being held at the church, and the shooting happened just as the event was ending.

Tulsa police say a juvenile was shot, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

2 News reporter Samson Tamijani witnessed a male being taken from the scene in handcuffs as he arrived at the scene.

2 News is learning more about this incident and will bring you updates online and on-air as we get them.

