'Busiest weekend we've had all year': Reopened Illinois River sees business boom

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Illinois River in Tahlequah was open for its first whole weekend since being closed on July 18. Business owners along the river said a day of people floating on the river was exactly what they needed.

Eric Stephens, the co-owner of the War Eagle Resort, said business was booming.

"We had a great weekend, we had the busiest weekend we've had all year," said Stephens.

He added that the weather had made operating his business difficult

"Really hoping that the weather just continues to cooperate, we can try to end the season out with a bang," said Stephens.

2 News anchor Brodie Myers reported on July 18 that the Grand River Dam Authority had told businesses that floating would not be allowed. They said it was because of high water levels from overnight rains.

"We took a pretty big financial hit… We've lost about seven weekends in total," said Stephens.

Thanks to the opening, Stephens added, they've had a 50% increase in people supporting their local business. Justin Geralds was one of the many who came to float with the War Eagle.

"It's been a crazy year, I mean, it's been closed several weekends… I would come out as much as I can," said Geralds.

Stephens said people coming out and enjoying the water were essential for business.

"To have them come out is detrimental to the success of our business, and to keep going and be able to keep employing people," said Stephens.

