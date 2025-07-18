Grand River Dam Authority cancels floating along Illinois River due to high water

TULSA, Okla. — Grand River Dam Authority has notified businesses along the Illinois River that floating will not be permitted the weekend of July 18, 19, and 20, due to high water levels from overnight rains.

A representative with GRDA said this happens from time to time. They said that as the water level drops, specific devices and age groups will be allowed to float again, until the restriction is removed completely.

GRDA stated that it will monitor water levels and provide updates.

Illinois River business All American Floats posted to social media on July 18, saying it will be closed due to the cancellation of floating. In the post, the business said it will monitor conditions and hopes to reopen on Sunday, July 20.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

