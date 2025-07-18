From Tea to Relief: Milo’s Company steps up for Texas flood victims

Milo’s Tea Company in Tulsa is stepping up to help flood victims in Texas by swiftly pivoting its operations to focus on providing essential resources to those in need.

“The team came together really quickly, and in under 24 hours, we were able to put the needs of our neighbors in Texas first,” said Amy Skeans, the Plant Director at Milo’s.

The Milo’s facility is typically bustling with activity as it bottles, fills, labels, and ships its famous teas and lemonades. However, when disaster struck, the company refocused its efforts.

“Milo's water is our primary ingredient in our teas and lemonade, and we've invested in world-class water treatment and bottling processes to produce our products,” Skeans said. “When the floods hit, helping our neighbors became top of mind.”

In a generous act of solidarity, Milo’s paused production for 24 hours, taking the bottled sweet tea usually seen on store shelves and instead filling those bottles with clean, fresh drinking water destined for Texas.

“My list dispatched five truckloads, a little over 119,000 bottles of 20-ounce clean, fresh drinking water,” Skeans said.

This water delivery was made to the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves as a crucial support provider for those impacted by the floods. But this isn’t the first time Milo’s has contributed to times of crisis.

“We have also helped the Bartlesville area when they were affected by the tornado last year, and we've also sent bottled water to North Carolina,” Skeans noted.

For nearly 80 years, Milo’s has been committed to not only delivering high-quality beverages but also embodying a core value that transcends their products.

“It’s about more than delivering water. It’s about delivering hope and making sure people know we care,” Skeans stated.

In a time when hope is dearly needed, Milo’s Tea Company is proving that even the smallest gestures, such as a bottle of water, can provide a lifeline to those in distress.

