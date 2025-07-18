Tulsa man accused of phone cloning, GPS tracking ex-girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of a "disturbing pattern of stalking and harassment."

Deputies were following up on a domestic disturbance when investigators found enough evidence to arrest Wesley Hamilton.

Hamilton allegedly secretly installed a GPS tracker in his ex-girlfriend's car. He also had eight separate apps on his phone to track her location, officers said. He sent hundreds of texts to her and made threats towards several of her friends.

Another accusation is that Hamilton cloned her phone, which raised serious concerns for law enforcement that he might have used the cloned device to listen to private conversations.

The affidavit says the woman repeatedly asked Hamilton to stop and said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. He allegedly told her that was not her decision to make.

Hamilton is now out on bond. His next hearing is Aug. 6.

Here are some tips to keep yourself safe from phone cloning:



Keep Your Phone Secure: Protect your phone and SIM card from physical theft or loss.

Protect your phone and SIM card from physical theft or loss. Be Cautious with Public Wi-Fi: Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions. Update Your Software Regularly: Keep your phone's operating system and apps up to date to patch security vulnerabilities.

Keep your phone's operating system and apps up to date to patch security vulnerabilities. Use Strong Passwords: Use strong, unique passwords for your online accounts.

Use strong, unique passwords for your online accounts. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Enable two-factor authentication on all your online accounts for added security.

Enable two-factor authentication on all your online accounts for added security. Monitor Your Accounts Regularly: Keep an eye on your phone bill, online accounts, and bank statements for any unusual activity.

Keep an eye on your phone bill, online accounts, and bank statements for any unusual activity. Be wary of unsolicited messages: Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from unknown senders.

If you suspect someone cloned your phone, here's how to detect it:



Check IMEI: Dial *#06# on your phone to display the IMEI and compare it with the one on the phone's box or settings.

Dial *#06# on your phone to display the IMEI and compare it with the one on the phone's box or settings. Account Activity Monitoring: Regularly check your call logs, text messages, and online accounts for any suspicious activity.

Regularly check your call logs, text messages, and online accounts for any suspicious activity. Review Location Services: On iPhones, check "Share My Location" in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. For Androids, check Find My Device.

On iPhones, check "Share My Location" in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. For Androids, check Find My Device. Contact Your Carrier: If you suspect cloning, contact your phone carrier immediately to report the issue and verify your account status.

If you suspect cloning, contact your phone carrier immediately to report the issue and verify your account status. Review Phone Settings and Apps: Check your phone's settings and installed apps for anything suspicious or unknown.

