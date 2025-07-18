'Pathetic': Residents at Edgewood at the Gables facing evictions

TULSA, Okla. — Jeanetta Taylor lives at the Edgewood at the Gables with her fiancé, Reggie, a disabled veteran. But, they might not be staying for long.

Reggie gets rental assistance through the Osage Indian Nation. But the property management behind Edgewood at the Gables is raising rent, and the pair can't cover it.

Taylor said their stay at the Edgewood hasn't been a comfortable one, which is why she suspects they're raising their prices.

"There is so much work that needs to be done, and they don't have the funds to pay for it," said Taylor. "I don't know where the funds are going, cause the pool is not open, you can't find the laundromat. You know, it's terrible."

From bugs to mold, Taylor is fed up.

The Edgewood is a senior living facility for those 62 and older. Being that her fiancé is a veteran, she said she believes they deserve better.

With rent going up and feeling like management simply doesn't care, Taylor said they plan on moving out of the state.

“It’s very stressful because all of my insurance, my education through OU, my social work is all here in Tulsa," she said. "Everything that I do, I work with the homeless now, and I’m trying to help Reggie and I work with the VA. It’s just pathetic. It’s really pathetic.”

2 News previously reported on issues at the complex next door, Gable Hills Apartments. The same company, Vickery Development, owns them.

Sylvia Aguilar lives at Gable Hills Apartments and received a lease termination letter posted to her door, informing her that her rent was increasing. The letter also said Tulsa Housing Authority, through which she receives rental assistance, could cover the increase. But THA told 2 News in a statement it would not be able to cover that increase, due in part to federal budget cuts.

Previous Coverage >>> Federal cuts put THA in jeopardy of losing hundreds of housing vouchers

Aguilar told 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen she feels the whole thing has been intentional, to get all of the people on housing out of the complex so they can raise the prices.

Taylor is living out a similar situation.

“I lived there for a year before they knew I was there," said Taylor. "They just never came to talk to us, they never came, nobody ever said anything. So I brought my identification up to them and I was already going through some things of my own, you know, behavior health and mental health and stuff like that, and she was more concerned about that than fixing the things that, the conditions that we live in.”

To advocate for Aguilar, Taylor, and all of their neighbors, 2 News called the property's regional manager. We also emailed her.

She never answered.

While Taylor isn't facing the same end date to her lease as some of her neighbors, like Aguilar, she still isn't sure where to go from here.

