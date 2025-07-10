Magic City Books donating sales to Texas Flood Relief

TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books took a feeling of helplessness and turned it into an avenue for support.

They're donating 25% of in-store and online sales for July 11-13 to the Texas flood relief community fund.

“Especially with the kids involved in this, it’s just so heart breaking," said president and founder Jeff Martin. "We all can imagine, we don’t want to, but we can imagine ourselves being in such a horrible position and we would hope that everyone do their part to make things better, easier. You’re not going to help someone’s grief in a moment like this but if you can make their life a little simpler, where they don’t have to make certain decisions or money’s not an issue, or whatever we can do, supplies that come from these funds. Those little pieces add up.”

Although they're a non-profit book store, Martin said everyone on his board agreed immediately this was the right thing to do.

DONATE DIRECTLY TO KERRVILLE COMMUNITY RELIEF FUND

“It’s human nature for us to want to try to be like Mr. Rogers says, 'find the helpers,' so we want to be the helpers,” said Martin. “It’s just a small piece of what we can do, but hopefully if everybody does something, it becomes a much bigger effort.”

Being an Oklahoman and living through storms — though nothing as devastating as this — Martin said it was the least he could do.

“Even though this is not directly our community, we know that things can happen here too and you know if we can help our neighbors and our friends then hopefully if something ever happens here, people would do the same for us," he said.

While they're encouraging Tulsans to come out and buy a good book, Martin said doing anything to support Texas right now is the bottom line.

"We also want to encourage people to just donate directly, you know, we want you to come buy a book, of course, and have a good time and find something to read, but really the most important thing is getting funding to that effort," said Martin. "You can always go direct, but you know, our, our, our suggestion would be if you can do both, do both."

