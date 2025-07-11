SEEKING ANSWERS: DPS head, Tipton, promises more info on trooper reassignments

TULSA, Okla. — After days of trying, 2 News finally spoke with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton, albeit briefly.

2 News was seeking to learn the reasoning behind Tipton’s decision to reallocate state troopers starting Nov. 1.

According to a press release, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will reassign troopers from metro areas in the state to rural communities.

Tipton promised time for an interview on July 11. As of the evening of July 10, a spokesperson for Tipton said they would finalize the schedule.

The change to rural policing is a welcome one, for Leigh Cordova of Turley.

“I certainly would like to see more police presence in Turley. We don’t hardly have any police presence anymore and there’s a lot of crime around here,” Cordova said.

