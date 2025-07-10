TULSA, Okla. — As a Tulsa author begins to release highly anticipated stories about a notorious kidnapper through Substack, the victim in the case wants his story shared, too.

While the story of Brandon Andres Green and Gordon Todd Skinner has been played out through podcasts, books and articles, Green has not spoken to TV news media until now.

WATCH: Gordon Todd Skinner’s kidnapping victim speaks on 2003 case

2003 kidnapping victim shares his story

Green reached out to 2News after we covered the release of journalist Michael Mason’s articles.

Green believes any time you say Skinner's name in reference to that crime, he wants you to say his name. He does not want to be a nameless victim. Why?

“The P. Diddy case, Epstein—I feel like there is so much emphasis on the victimizers,” he said.

Green is tired of the infatuation of criminals, he says, although he understands it.

“Even if I knew [Skinner] was lying to me, it was such a train wreck, it was captivating, mesmerizing,” he said. “Therein lies the problem.”

As an 18-year-old Victory Christian graduate and pot dealer, Green got roped into a bigger drug world with Skinner, an LSD expert.

“He liked drugging people and using them as guinea pigs,” he said.

For what is described as revenge, Skinner, and two others, Krystle Cole and William Houch, kidnapped Green and spent six days injecting him with drugs and torturing him in a Tulsa downtown hotel room.

"The other 50% was physical, sadistic, jacked up torture that we don’t even want to go into," said Green.

"He was left in a Texas field to die, until a police officer found him and rescued him. Green admits his memory of it all is sparse, but for years, he had been telling people he was told he had 45 minutes to live. Recently, he contacted that Texas officer, now retired.

"He said, 'Brandon, you did not have 45 minutes to live, you had four to five minutes to live,'" he recounted.

Green says he lives with chronic pain, and fully "why" the whole thing happened, he may never know.

"That question alone is what keeps me up at night, more than my actual pain," he said.

Green also admits his feelings change, due to trauma, but he has forgiven all three, for his own peace of mind. He has especially forgiven Houch, whom, surprisingly, he has, kind of, befriended.

"He is seeking forgiveness and I believe in radical forgiveness, even when it hurts, and it hurts," he said. "Todd shows no guilt or remorse."

Green is a husband and father of three living in Broken Arrow. He has worked with legislators on passing human trafficking bills in Oklahoma.

Today, the helping of others is what he finds most "captivating."

