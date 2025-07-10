Lawmakers speak out on highway patrol proposal

TULSA, Okla. — After the Department of Public Safety proposed pulling state troopers from both Tulsa County and Oklahoma County, state lawmakers began voicing their concerns.

"The main reason I'm against this proposal is one, our law enforcement agencies we have here, Tulsa Police Department, they're understaffed," Representative Ross Ford said.

Ford spent over 20 years on TPD, and tried going to a meeting Thursday afternoon featuring Oklahoma Highway Patrol administration, but was asked to leave.

"They're telling me that they want to take these troopers and allow them to place them in rural Oklahoma," Ford said. "I'm taking them at face value that that's what they're going to do."

He's not the only lawmaker concerned. Senator Mark Mann took his frustrations to Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

"We'd be the only two counties in the state that did not have OHP," Mann said.

He thinks the proposal raises legal questions, and should be taken up by the AG.

"To me it's very clear in statute, title 47 that OHP shall have, doesn't say may, SHALL have primary responsibility to patrol the interstate highway system," Mann said. Then there's Senator Dave Rader, who says it could make Tulsa roads less safe.

"This will be a secondary priority for TPD," Rader said. "They still have to investigate crimes. They have to keep our communities safe. They have to keep our thoroughfares clear."

Residents, politicians and law enforcement all waiting for the final solution.

"They're concerned with each other, and that this move puts them in a position to not be able to perform the best for the people they're supposed to serve," Mann said.

"They're not comfortable with the situation of just walking away from Tulsa County," Ford added.

