OHP to reallocate resources away from Tulsa, OKC starting Nov. 1

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced its plans to reallocate OHP troopers away from the state's two major cities this fall.

In a press release, OHP said it's confident the professional law enforcement agencies within Tulsa and Oklahoma City's metro areas are equipped to provide public safety services on the portions of the interstates within their cities.

"OHP will shift its valuable resources out of these two metropolitan areas to Oklahoma's interstates and highways that have a significant volume of traffic covered by a smaller law enforcement footprint," the release said. "With this move, OHP will be adapting to the evolving needs of our state, as have other highway patrols across the country."

OHP said it will continue refining this plan for Troop realignment as the Nov. 1 transition approaches.

2 News is working to learn more about the effects of this move.

