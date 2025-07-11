JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks wants help from its residents for repurposing a 400-acre plot off South Elm that contains a scenic portion of Polecat Creek.

The city paid $6 million for the land but hasn't yet decided what uses its natural features and multiple buildings will serve.

Jenks residents weigh in for 'The Ranch' plans

The city's planning commission hosted the first of three open house-style meetings on July 10 to get feedback and suggestions from residents.

"You can take a survey, you can give your input on the different spaces, you can offer your ideas," Jenks City Planner Marcae Hilton told 2 News. "Maybe what a news headline (would) look like in 20 years."

Most views from attendees involved a common theme.

"To be out in nature in the sun all year round, I just think it's fabulous," Emilie Smith said. "And with all the buildings, they offer so many opportunities for having classes for the public on any number of things."

"When we visit other states, we like to go to national parks and all those, so we would like to see that here," Jesus Gaytan said.

"We used to live closer to the Gathering Place but now it's a further drive now that we're here in Jenks, so we would like to see something like that here as well," Kim Gaytan said.



Hilton said a decision won't come until the planning commission makes a recommendation for the city council to vote on sometime in the fall.

"This is their property. This is public property," Hilton added. "This is their vision. And I think you can't say that enough."

The remaining meetings are set for early morning July 22, and late afternoon Aug. 9.

