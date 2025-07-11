TPD: Man stabbed, suspect arrested in east Tulsa attempted burglary

Tulsa police said a man in his 40s got stabbed after investigating the sound of glass breaking at his home near County Line Road and 51st Street around midnight.

Officers said the man found someone in his home, and that person stabbed him multiple times before running from the house.

A second call came in reporting an injured 14-year-old boy knocked on the door of a nearby home asking for help.

Investigators said the teen matched the description of the suspect given by the victim of the original call.

Both were transported to local hospitals.

