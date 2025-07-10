Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BAPD: Missing person's case from 2012 believed to be homicide

Katie Moore
KJRH
Katie Moore
Posted
and last updated

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said it is now investigating the 2012 disappearance of Paige Moore as a homicide, and they're asking for the public's help in solving it.

Moore went missing from her home near 1100 North Ironwood Ave between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 10, 2012.

BAPD said in the last year, they've interviewed over 70 individuals, including suspects, which uncovered new information. However, Moore's remains have not been found.

News

Family looking for Paige Moore after 5 years

Ashley Holt

Detectives are trying to find a car that was possibly used in the homicide. It's a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. The registration expired in 2016 and detectives think it was possibly abandoned in the Tulsa area.

The current registered owner told detectives he sold the car to a man named Ramon but wasn't able to give any more information.

If you have any details that could help detectives in this case, reach out to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US