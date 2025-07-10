BAPD: Missing person's case from 2012 believed to be homicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said it is now investigating the 2012 disappearance of Paige Moore as a homicide, and they're asking for the public's help in solving it.

Moore went missing from her home near 1100 North Ironwood Ave between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 10, 2012.

BAPD said in the last year, they've interviewed over 70 individuals, including suspects, which uncovered new information. However, Moore's remains have not been found.

Detectives are trying to find a car that was possibly used in the homicide. It's a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. The registration expired in 2016 and detectives think it was possibly abandoned in the Tulsa area.

The current registered owner told detectives he sold the car to a man named Ramon but wasn't able to give any more information.

If you have any details that could help detectives in this case, reach out to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

