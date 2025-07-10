FIVE YEARS OF MCGIRT: Leaders speak on what's changed

TULSA, Okla. — It’s been five years since the McGirt ruling was implemented in Oklahoma, stating tribal members cannot be prosecuted by the state on tribal land.

Tribal leaders and Oklahoma law enforcement spoke to 2 News to talk about how legal processes have been affected.

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said the ruling was sudden.

"It just happened in the blink of an eye, and that became a challenge right away," said Warner. “Felony misdemeanor cases have went up 10,000% and so we've had to add new justices to sit on the benches that were qualified make sure cover an area, 7000 square miles of the Cherokee Nation reservation. We wanted to make sure we took an equitable approach.”

In order to invest in a better legal system, Warner said the nation invested about 300 million dollars.

Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation also said there was a lot to get used to initially, but he's glad the nation is taking bigger steps towards sovereignty.

“We’re able to take care of our people, we know what their needs are, we know how to coach them, we know how to do all of that part," he said. "I think that’s been the highlight and the success of this while also being able to stay Oklahomans and being able to follow those laws as well.”

He said McGirt has helped to promote his nation’s values while also upholding the law.

He also said that like the Cherokee Nation, the Choctaw Nation had to beef up their legal resources.

"Before, we had like 40 light horsemen," he said. "Today, we have 110 light horsemen. And they're cross-deputized with all the cities and counties, so they're working together."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lieutenant Mark Southall said some processes have had to change as a result of the ruling.

"All of our tribal cases now cases to tribal court or the FBI," he said "We've had to work with other people that we've never had to work with before."

However, just like the tribal nations, Southall said partnerships are important.

“It’s been something that number one, our first priority has been commitment to safety for all Oklahomans all across 70 square miles of our state," he said. "Working with the tribe has been a good process.”

