Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office investigating allegations against Supt. Walters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into allegations against State Superintendent Ryan Walters following claims from two board members that they saw pornographic images displayed on a TV in his office during an executive session.

The allegations were made by board members Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson, reigniting scrutiny around Walters' conduct and leadership.

In response, Governor Kevin Stitt, who appointed Deatherage and Carson.

I trust and appreciate my board members. They are volunteers who are sacrificing their time to serve Oklahoma students. Should these allegations be true, all I can say is that I am profoundly disappointed.

Concerns regarding Walters' leadership have been longstanding, with Democratic House Leader Cyndi Munson expressing that these allegations add urgency to calls for an investigation.

“These allegations are very serious and very concerning,” she said.

Munson noted that her party has sought inquiries into Walters for years, and the latest claims only reinforce doubts about his fitness for the role. “This is just a continuance of his lack of ability to do his job,” she added.

Republican House Speaker Kyle Hilbert also weighed in.

These are serious allegations made by two members of the State Board and an expeditious third-party review is warranted. I urge the State Superintendent to unlock and turn over all relevant devices and fully cooperate with an investigation. If no wrongdoing occurred, a prompt and transparent review should quickly clear his name. Speaker Kyle Hilbert

He also emphasized the need for transparency in the investigation and greater access to Walters' relevant devices.

In a statement issued Sunday, Walters denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false."

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services initially looked into the claims before transferring the case to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck confirmed that the investigation is still in its early stages. “We’ve assigned an investigator, but it’s just very early on,” he explained.

As the new school year approaches, Munson expressed hope that answers will soon be brought to light, describing the situation as “embarrassing,” “wrong,” and “a distraction.”

2 News reached out to the State Superintendent’s Office for comment, but did not receive a response by the deadline.

