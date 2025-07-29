'It ain't coming' | Lawsuit no surprise to Vinita neighbors

VINITA, Okla. — Kevin Pece, owner of Bobbers Cafe, was skeptical from the beginning.

“It ain’t coming here. It ain’t gonna happen,” Pece said, when officials first announced the planned opening of American Heartland Theme Park.

A new lawsuit might be the fatal blow.

Gene Bicknell, the man who financed the project, is suing the developers for fraud.

Court filings say developers Richard Silansaks and Larry Wilhite manipulated Bicknell into giving away $61 million.

2 News attempted to reach all three men, to no avail.

“I don’t think it would have raised our economy around here,” Pece said, “I think if anything it probably would have hurt the economy because it would have rose all the prices up on everything. Food, shelter, basic amenities would all go up.”

Pece says Vinita's residents could not have supported the park’s long-term success.

“The amount of people in this city couldn’t afford a $300 ticket for their place anyway,” Pece said.

The lawsuit says, not only was Bicknell cheated, but the whole city of Vinita. Property values went up with promises of the next Disney World; all for naught.

Pece felt that firsthand. He said developers offered to purchase his property. He declined, and the cafe still remains just a few miles away.

The lawsuit comes as no surprise to Pece.

“When you take people’s money, that’s what happens. You can’t just take people’s money and promise ‘em something and not give it to ‘em,” Pece said.

