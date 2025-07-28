DEADLY WEEKEND: Shootings across Tulsa claim the lives of two young people

TULSA, Okla. — A 23-year-old and a 15-year-old are dead after a violent weekend of gun violence in Tulsa.

It started in the early hours of Sunday in north Tulsa and ended in the evening hours in east Tulsa.

Captain Richard Meulenberg called the north Tulsa shooting 'a lover's quarrel.' "A fight had broken out at this club, and then a third party who wasn't involved in the quarrel was trying to break it up and trying to get things calm. The suspect went out to the car, got a gun, came back, and fired. Shot and killed this third party who was trying to mediate things and injured another person."

The shooting killed 23-year-old Jashari Jackson. The name and condition of a 26-year-old shooting victim are not available.

“Emotions ran high," said Meulenberg. "You had current girlfriends, you had ex-girlfriends, and you had third parties trying to intervene to get things calmed down."

Police identified the suspect in this shooting as Jaida McGrew, now in custody, facing a first-degree murder charge.

Across town in east Tulsa, violence erupted at St. Thomas More Catholic Church near 31st and 129th. They hosted an all-day festival for their congregation.

As the event wrapped up, TPD got the call for another shooting. This situation began, Meulenberg said, with two 15-year-olds getting into some disagreement earlier in the day.

“One of the kids called a friend who’s in his 20s and said, 'Hey, I’ve got beef with this other kid,'" said Meulenberg. "That someone in their 20s came there with a gun and shot and killed that 15-year-old.”

The shooter in this incident hasn't been identified or arrested, but Meulenberg said police believe they know who it is.

TPD identified the 15-year-old killed as Alexander Puentes. Meulenberg said the other 15-year-old has been cooperative so far.

Meulenberg called on the community as a whole to take a greater interest and invest in Tulsa's youth, to keep them away from tragedies like this.

"There's no amount of beef that could justify being shot and killed," he said. "Whatever their issues were has tragically changed the trajectory for everybody. So you figure someone has lost a son, you know, a friend, and now when we get this suspect into custody, he's going to lose the rest of his life as well."

