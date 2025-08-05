House Speaker releases findings in OSDE meeting nudity investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert shared findings in the investigation into what was seen on Superintendent Ryan Walters' TV during a State Board of Education meeting.

OMES contracted with Alias Cybersecurity to perform a forensic analysis of the situation. By July 30, their work resulted in a detailed 32-page report, which was received by my office that day.

Hilbert said page 7 of the report reads, “When initially powered on, the television displayed Samsung TV Plus Channel 1204 (Movie Hub Action)."

Local News Oklahoma County DA asks OSBI for assistance in Ryan Walters investigation KJRH Digital

The investigation found the TV was playing the movies The Protector and The Foreigner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

"Upon reviewing the parental guidance summary for The Protector on IMDb, it is clear that the content described by the board members matches scenes from that movie. Additionally, this matches information shared with me in a phone call with the State Superintendent on Saturday, July 26, where he explained to me what he thought he saw on the screen when he turned around to turn it off was a doctor and a nurse and that he saw a white lab coat," Hilbert said.

Local News Ryan Walters alleges Gov. Stitt could be behind allegations KJRH Digital

Hilbert believes the most plausible explanation for what occurred that day is that the television, which had only been in the Superintendent’s office for fewer than two months, automatically launched Samsung’s free streaming service and began playing a film that contained explicit content, without anyone in the room realizing it at the time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

