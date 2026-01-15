Jewish Tulsa opposes Florida group seeking charter school approval

TULSA, Okla. — Some might say Oklahoma is the golden goose for charter schools.

“Oklahoma has one of the most forward-looking charter school statutes in America, that broadly allows charters of all types. And the Supreme Court has long-held, now, that once the state provides public funding to private schools, including charter schools, then the state can’t discriminate on the basis of religion,” Eric Baxter said.

Baxter is an attorney representing Ben Gamla schools, a Jewish charter school system. The group operates six schools in Florida. Oklahoma could be home to the next one.

The group has applied to the Oklahoma Charter School Board to operate an online school in Oklahoma.

Ben Gamla, member of the Ben Gamla board, says it could serve all Oklahomans.

“Many non-Jewish parents are also, besides, some Jewish parents, are seeking rigorous values-driven education. These needs are especially prevalent in limited, or under-performing school areas. That’s why an online model is the best model that we have,” Deutsch said.

Five Jewish leaders, in Tulsa, signed a letter, opposing Ben Gamla’s efforts, including Joe Roberts, Executive Director of Jewish Tulsa. 2 News listened to him.

“Our community lives, works, leads our Jewish lives, here in Oklahoma – both in Tulsa and OKC, and elsewhere across the state. We think it’s a bare minimum, that when an outside organization is gonna come in and try to change the infrastructure of Jewish life, in the state where we live, that they would at least consult with the community about what our needs are,’ Roberts said.

Baxter, responded to those comments.

“In 2023, Peter [Deutsch] spent a significant amount of time traveling across the state, and visiting with almost all of the major Jewish leaders in the state. Of course, nobody likes competition. Peter has a dynamic vision, for supporting Jewish residents in Oklahoma with a highter-quality education, and that’s what he would like to provide,” Baxter said.

Jewish Tulsa currently runs Mizel Day School. Roberts says about 72 kids are enrolled in the Pre-K through fifth-grade school. He says about 7,500 Jewish people, in total, live in the Tulsa metro.

“We need a process. We need a process of consultation, with our Jewish educators, and with our Jewish community institutions across the state,” Roberts said, “Until that process is done, I just don’t see how the state charter board could move this forward in good faith.”

The state charter board is expected to consider the application at its next meeting.

