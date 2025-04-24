Possible temporary crisis home opening in Wagoner County puts residents on edge

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home in a Wagoner County neighborhood could soon become a temporary crisis care center.

It's up to House Bill 2294, which is on it's way to the Oklahoma Senate. The legislation could allow for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to override zoning to locate 90-day crisis home in any neighborhood in any city statewide.

A non-profit out of California - 'People First Communities LLC' - purchased a home in a Broken Arrow neighborhood to open one of these facilities. Renae, a resident who lives nearby, has her reservations about the process and why they chose to put a facility in the middle of an rural residential area.

"I understand the importance of it but they need a certain level of care that is not appropriate for the neighborhood setting," said Renae. "We need places that families can go and be safe and we need settings that are appropriate for the people that need the appropriate care.”

Of her many concerns, one is there are no nearby hospitals or local resources to aid in these residents care if they need it.

Another is in HB 2294, it states that law enforcement can make transfers to the facility at any time day or night of people afflicted with drugs, alcohol, juvenile, parole and other programs of treatment, care or supervision.

“If you think about that, the amount of people in 90 days you’re going to be in a constant rotation of people in and out," she said. “When you can bring in anybody night or day and drop them off and the police can do that, what are you bringing into your home? You know what are we bringing into our neighborhood here?”

Renae said many of her neighbors feel the same way, and are advocating for law makers to vote against the bill.

Benchmark Human Services, a for profit entity out of Indiana, is slated to be the operator.

This home is part of a residential services program for people with disabilities. Operated by Benchmark Human Services (Benchmark), this home will be staffed 24/7/365 with highly trained employees dedicated to providing quality care to those we support. Benchmark has decades of experience providing residential care in neighborhoods throughout the United States.



Our commitment to quality extends beyond services. The homes we operate are professionally maintained and cared for both inside and out. Our homes are just that – homes for people who need a little extra support.



Benchmark’s mission is to help people live as independently as possible, be included in the community, and reach their full potential. Benchmark Human Services

Benchmark tells us up to four individuals will be served in the home at a time. While the length of time will vary from resident to resident, their spokesperson tells us the goal is for this to be temporary stay for individuals with disabilities seeking long-term placement.

A lack of transparency from county and city leaders still has Renae's guard up about what this could open up in her neighborhood.

"It feels like they’re trying to keep it pretty hidden," said Renae. "There’s already two properties purchased for this reason by these out of state entities. So my question is what are they doing here in Oklahoma with out tax payer dollars.”

The bill has passed the house and now heads to the Oklahoma Senate for final approval.

