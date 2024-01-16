Local church steps in as shelter during frigid temperatures in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — It's been a brutally cold few days- especially for people experiencing homelessness. 2 News Oklahoma received multiple emails from people in Tahlequah saying there isn't anywhere for them to go.

One Tahlequah city councilor told 2 News there's no actual homeless shelter. It's why the First United Methodist Church, at 300 W. Delaware St., opened its doors to serve people in the cold temperatures.

Rev. Shana Dry, senior pastor at Tahlequah First United Methodist Church, saw the need after seeing homeless folks under a bridge late last year. She started the ministry Bridge the Gap. Dry and volunteers deliver sacked lunches to anyone needing a meal four days a week. But when the temperatures began to plummet last week, Dry says she was called to do more by using her church activities center as a full-time shelter.

"A lot of them are just hungry teenagers. Or hungry people that have worked and can't keep ends meet and haven't had a meal all day long," explained Dry.

The Shelter has multiple cots, tables, and donated clothes. Volunteers are making three meals a day. Police are on hand 24/7.

Mindy Madewell-Baker, one of the church members, says they started last Wednesday, and it's grown in numbers every day.

"The community has come out full force," Madewell-Baker said. "It's been incredible- other churches, community organizations, retired people. They're all coming out saying, 'hey, we want to help.'"

2 News called Tahlequah City Councilor Josh Allen after receiving multiple emails asking what Tahlequah is doing to help the homeless. He says homeless numbers in the city have increased since COVID-19, and getting a permanent homeless shelter is one of the city council's top priorities.

"Tahlequah hasn't had a homeless shelter, so many people experiencing homelessness just stay in their Shelter. A lot of them think it's a plot to get them arrested or whatever, and that's a real issue," he said.

Volunteers at the First United Methodist Church shelter take names down for tracking purposes but don't ask additional questions.

Knowing they're heavily involved in Tahlequah, 2 News also contacted the Cherokee Nation.

In a statement, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said his team dedicated $10 million to the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act for a crisis shelter, and planning is underway.

Dry and Madewell-Naker say they're committed to serving the need during the next bout of extreme weather until a permanent homeless shelter is built.

The First United Methodist Church shelter will close Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The city also has additional warming centers in Tahlequah:

Fishes BBQ

105 E. Balentine Rd

918-453-9291

Men's Shelter (overnight)

118 W. Keetoowah

918-708-9474

Day Center

309 S. Muskogee Ave.

918-453-9778

