100 YEARS: Tulsa leaders want more attractions on Route 66 before centennial

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is looking to bring in new attractions along Route 66 ahead of the Mother Road Centennial and is looking for ideas.

Some would say Mary Beth Babcock is the queen of Tulsa's Route 66. She owns Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios, Buck's Vintage, and soon, Meadow Gold Mack's.

"It'll be a mix of all different artists and shops," Babcock told 2 News.

Babcock lives and breathes Route 66 because she says it's fun and a tourism generator.

"It's too bad that it's taken this long for us to get it," Babcock said. "But it's here, and now, we move forward!"

The city of Tulsa wants to move forward by looking ahead to the 2026 Route 66 Centennial by requesting four requests for proposals.

The first plan would be to build a roadside attraction that coincides with Route 66's heritage and aesthetic on Crybaby Hill - a famous spot for cyclists during the St. Francis Tulsa Tough event.

However, the roadside attraction cannot be bigger than Buck Atom at Babcock's Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios store.

The second plan includes a new development at Riverside and Southwest Boulevard to complement the Crybaby Hill attraction. A hotel or restaurant could be a possibility.

The third plan would be an interactive experience, such as an outdoor digital museum. The goal is to enrich understanding of Route 66. This plan requires two proposals.

"We need to attract people – again – to come and stay and go to the museum and stop at this Route 66 experience. Stay at a motor court. We need a really cool Route 66 motor court and I heard that's in talks as well," Babcock added.

