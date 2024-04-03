Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 murders

OKLAHOMA CITY — Michael DeWayne Smith is set to be executed by lethal injection on April 4.

Smith is convicted of killing Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru in separate shootings in February 2002.

Smith exhausted his appeals. In March, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny clemency.

Smith claimed he didn't remember the killings and that he was high on drugs during the time.

The court said Smith gave a very detailed and corroborated confession to police.

2 News' Erin Christy will be at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the execution.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

