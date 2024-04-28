'It's devastating': Tornado rips through communities north of Holdenville

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — Two people died, including a four-month-year-old from a tornado just north of Holdenville on April 27.

State Highway 48, near the area, was blocked to the public the next day due to downed power lines, utility crews working, and extensive tree damage.

Drive down dirt roads along its sides, and that's where most of the devastation can be seen firsthand.

Melissa Marquart lives nearby and had damage of her own.

"The front and side of the barn were completely removed from the barn. Thankfully, the mobile home and the shop are fine," she said.

Then, some homes could be seen with roofs blown over and siding ripped off.

Some mobile homes were leveled.

In a nearby area, the Hughes County Emergency Manager said a four-month-year-old died when the storm took a direct hit on a family's mobile home.

"My heart goes out to them. Losing a kid is never okay," Marquart said.

In typical Oklahoma fashion, plenty of people were checking in on one another and lending a helping hand.

"You know what, I'm okay," Marquart said. "My pets are okay. My livestock is okay. Everything else is replaceable."

The Hughes County Emergency Manager is also reporting that four people were injured by the storms.

