'No effect on our cases': Attorney for Okla. woman suing Sean Combs still suing

TULSA, Okla. — A jury found Sean "Diddy" Combs not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking on Wednesday.

They did convict him on two charges of transportation in prostitution.

The verdict came as a shock to many, including Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing multiple people suing Combs for alleged abuse, including an Oklahoma woman.

"I think it's disappointing based on what I've read in the transcripts and the jurors’ duty to decide on the law and evidence that they were presented," Mitchell said.

Among her clients is Latroya Gibson, an Oklahoma resident who claims she was a victim of Combs' misconduct.

Gibson filed her suit in December, alleging that during a Diddy album release party in New York in 2006. She claims she consumed two premade drinks, felt sick, and later woke up in a hospital, unaware of anything that happened.

Mitchell expressed shock at the not-guilty verdict, given the gravity of the accusations. 2 News asked Mitchell how Gibson is doing after it was announced.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to her yet today. All this kind of just happened, and given her and my other clients some time to process the information, I know overall, the sentiment is not as happy,” Mitchell said.

Despite the recent verdict, Gibson's civil suit against Combs remains active.

"Whether he was found not guilty or guilty on all the charges really had no effect on our cases and our matters, as we plan to fully proceed forward as we had already been, notwithstanding the verdict in this case,” Mitchell said.

Gibson’s case is currently awaiting an appeal decision in New York over the Gender Motivated Violence Act.

Although Micthell said the outcome of Combs' criminal trial was unexpected, she and her clients are determined to continue their pursuit of justice.

"I just think they botched it in the execution. But I want to say this: we won't be botching ours," she said.

