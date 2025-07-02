‘Never been this high’: Lake Hudson's high water change July 4th plans

SALINA, Okla. — Mother Nature might be dampening the mood ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Lake Hudson, much like other Green County lakes, is well above normal. It's nearly 11 and a half feet higher than usual, and that's causing problems.

"We had to move our camper when the water was coming up, because you never know," Conner Robinson said.

Robinson has a camp spot Jensen's RV Park. Others haven't been as fortunate. A number of docks and hook-ups there are currently underwater.

"It's frustrating when you pay all winter on all your toys, and you're not able to use them," Robinson said. "But like I said before, you have to adapt."

And it's a similar story up the road at Lakeshore RV Park. Kris Powell has been coming to Lake Hudson since he was a kid.

"It's gotten up pretty high once before, but that was a quick thing," Powell said. "It's never been this high, this long. At least not this consistent."

And it's changing things up this holiday weekend. The annual 4th of July boat parade, which is a big hit on Hudson, is now postponed to Labor Day. The water also limiting the typical lake fun.

"It just kind of handcuffs you to your area," Powell said. "Usually there's a big open area out here where kids can run around and play. The water's pushed back, the water's usually a lot cleaner, but with so much rain and run off, it's much dirtier. "

Despite that, flooded docks and camp sites aren't taking the fun out of the 4th just yet.

"My goal here is to have memories for my 6-year-old daughter," Robinson said. "And as long as I'm able to get her here, we're going to have fun. We're going to have a good time."

As of now, the big Salina fireworks show is still on as scheduled.

