Glenpool police: 1 person dead after fatal crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police are investigating after a woman died in a fatal crash near 151st Street South and Peoria Avenue.

Police said around 4:30 pm July 2, the driver of a Jeep was heading south on Peoria when she crossed 151st Street South and hit the corner of an oversized load trailer going west on 151st.

GPD said the driver died in the crash. The driver of the oversized load was not hurt.

151st Street westbound was closed for 3 hours but is now open. Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

