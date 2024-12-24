OK woman sues Diddy, claims radio contest led to alleged assault at his party

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is joining the list of accusers claiming she was assaulted at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' famous parties.

The lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York claims the woman's sibling won a radio contest to go to a Diddy party, where she was assaulted.

2 News isn't sharing the woman's name in the interest of her safety.

Sean Combs is one of several defendants named in the suit. The other defendants include Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Delta Airlines, the Roger Smith Hotel, the radio station KJAMZ and several unnamed John and Jane Does.

The lawsuit claims all of the defendants participated or were negligent in the events that led to her assault.

In 2006, the woman's sibling won the radio contest, which promised them a round-trip flight to New York, a hotel for the night and tickets to Combs' party.

The woman was 23 years old at the time of the party.

When she and her sibling got to the party, they said they waited in line for 45 minutes. She claims that party staff were letting people in based on their appearances and attire and not based on their spot in line.

The woman said she was eventually let in, but her sibling wasn't.

She said the only option for refreshments were from waitresses handing out premade drinks.

After less than two drinks, the woman claims she started feeling sick and tried to go to the bathroom.

The next thing she reports remembering is waking up in a New York hospital with her shirt torn, no underwear or shoes, and all but $20 of her cash was gone.

She was alone at the hospital and since smartphones weren't around, she didn't know how to get back to her hotel.

After finding matches in her purse from her hotel, she was able to use her remaining $20 to get back to the hotel and to her return flight to Oklahoma, the lawsuit says.

She reported having pain in her genitals but couldn't remember anything that happened.

The day after she returned to Oklahoma, she got a phone call from an anonymous woman.

She claims the woman threatened her not to report what happened because Combs is a celebrity and she would just be wasting her time.

She said she didn't report it further because of fear and confusion. The lawsuit claims she's coming forward now because Combs is in jail, and she feels more safe.

She reported having debilitating anxiety and depression because of the alleged assault, which still affects her to this day.

She's seeking monetary damages for the injury she suffered and the effects stemming from the alleged assault.

We will continue to update this story as the case progresses.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

