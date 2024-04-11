Consulate General of Ukraine Houston tours Tulsa warehouse

TULSA, Okla. — The Consulate General of Ukraine Houston was in Tulsa touring the Medical Supply Network Warehouse. It's where donated medical supplies and other items are kept and distributed to areas in need, including Ukraine.

As Vitalii Tarasiuk toured the warehouse near 11th and Erie, he couldn't help but think about how all of this donated equipment could help Ukranians get back on their feet quickly.

Whether it's a hospital bed or wheelchair, odds are they've got it.

"Russia is destroying on purpose – that's their strategy – hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine on a daily basis," Tarasiuk said. "It's why this equipment is very much needed in Ukraine."

Tarasiuk's job consists of finding business opportunities in the U.S. that could benefit both countries. His district covers seven U.S. States, including Oklahoma. He says his visit to Tulsa is long overdue.

"I planned to come last year but because of the full-scale invasion, I had to cancel it," Tarasiuk said.

Despite a war going on for over two years, Tarasiuk says the needs are still there because people are being hurt daily.

"This is one of Russia's strategies. They shot residential areas with supersonic missiles. The medical supplies and equipment are constantly needed in Ukraine," he said.

With a front line over a thousand miles, Tarasiuk says the support of Tulsa and the rest of the U.S. will be crucial to stop the fighting.

"We fight not only for ourselves but for all democratic countries in the world, and for the world preserving that is based on rules and laws as we know it," Tarasiuk said.

If you have medical supply equipment or anything you think would be beneficial to go to Ukraine or other countries in need, information about the Tulsa Medical Supplies Network can be found here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

