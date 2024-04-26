Watch Now
Tulsa City Councilor arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery

Tulsa County Jail
Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 25, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa County Jail website, Grant Miller was arrested Thursday night on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.

2 News requested the arrest and booking report from the jail and reached out to the City of Tulsa for comment.

According to jail records, Miller is being held without bond.

Miller has not been charged.

