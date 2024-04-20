Coweta police searching for armed robbery suspect

COWETA, Okla. — Around 11:31 on April 20, Coweta police received a 911 call and a silent alarm from Express RX off Highway 51 in Coweta.

The suspect, a white adult man with a handgun, demanded drugs, stole a vehicle from the parking lot and sped off before officers arrived.

He was last seen heading east on 121st Street in a stolen 2008 Nissan Titan, Tag number BBM 430.

He was wearing dark khaki pants, a blue and white plaid flannel, a tan vest, an orange hunting hat, and black sunglasses.

If you have any information about the suspect, see him or the vehicle, call the Coweta Police Department, or use the Tip411 Coweta Police App to report the sighting.

Do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

