Karaoke host survives tornado at Sulphur bar

SULPHUR, Okla. — One death in Sulphur was a woman at a local bar, but many others survived that night.

Lucas Mulder was one of those who watched tragedy unfold.

"As dumb as it sounds, I found the karaoke mic – the mic I was standing with when it happened," Mulder said. "There's even blood on it from me."

Raina's Sports Lounge was the go-to bar in Sulphur for pool, sports, and karaoke. Molder hosts karaoke nearly every weekend and said storms wouldn't stop him.

"We had everybody sign up for another round. We had done one round," Mulder said as he reminisced.

Not even the threat of severe weather was stopping him.

2 News spoke with Mulder two days after the storm hit. He still had a bandage on his forehead from taking a brick to the face.

"I thought it was just a normal night of storms. We've gone through that," he said.

It ended up being anything but normal.

"I sucked under the bar as tight as I could, and it got ripped out of my hands. I was rubble-covered up to my head," Mulder said.

That's when Mulder said he started pulling people out.

"I pulled one out and went back for the other one," Mulder said. "The other one was all the way to the ground. I saw her leg moving. That was the owner, Raina. Once we saw her leg moving, we were like, ok!"

WATCH the full interview with Mulder:

Karaoke host talks riding out tornado at Sulphur bar

Governor Kevin Stitt confirmed one person died at the bar that night. Mulder said he knew her well.

"We didn't know we lost one of the ladies that was trying to come from the outside in," he said.

Look at the rubble and remnants of the bar are still visible. Dirty bottles, signs, and karaoke playlists can be found in the rubble pile.

Mulder's just happy he found his microphone.

"We were saved by the whole building falling over like a cardboard box," he said.

There is no word if Raina's Sports Lounge will rebuild at this point, but 2 News can confirm it was a near-total loss.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

