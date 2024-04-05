'Neighbors helping neighbors' proved successful after Barnsdall tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — It's the end of a very long week in Osage County.

Despite destruction four days later, a pin drop could be heard in Barnsdall on Friday.

David Moles of Barnsdall says everyone's back at work and school after a long day of cleanup on Tuesday.

"Everybody took off work because they were helping the community," Moles said. "Everybody's places were destroyed and everybody was helping everybody – kids and all."

Most of the tree debris was picked up in Barnsdall on Friday thanks to neighbors helping neighbors. However, some of the heavily damaged barns and garages remained untouched so owners could wait on insurance adjusters to survey it.

Luckily, Moles says he only lost a few shingles and trees, but the same can't be said for others.

"The adjusters are busy. Everybody in town has called," he said.

2 News also checked in with Hominy Emergency Management, southwest of Barnsdall, since the storm system traveled through there. Director Felix Nance says besides some tree damage north of Hominy by Wynona, they did not get any damage.

Back in Barnsdall – it was clear everyone who pitched in cleaning on Tuesday made a difference.

"Mostly everything is doable now without anybody getting hurt. Most places you can mow now," Moles said.

Clearly, Barnsdall is a little town with a big heart.

City officials say if residents still have tree branches or building debris in their yards that it can be dropped off in the back of the Barnsdall Fire Department in two, separate piles.

