'We do it for the people' | Volunteers making strides in Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla — Despite lots of cleanup left in Sulphur, volunteers are making a huge difference after the April 27 tornado — even if it doesn't feel like it.

Pete Spaulding and his team have been volunteering all week and said they do it for the people.

They're with the Oklahoma Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and they go anywhere on disaster calls. Their services are free, and they have all the tools needed for disaster recovery.

"We've been to Connecticut, we've been to North Carolina, we've been to Nebraska. We like serving people and serving the lord," Spaulding said.

When they're done, they always share a special moment with the homeowner. We caught one after the team fixed up a retired woman's home, which was barely visible with brush hours prior.

"Miss Caroline, this is a Bible that we signed of all the people that worked here," one of the volunteers said.

The team gives the homeowner a signed bible, followed by a prayer.

"Thank you Lord for the beautiful sunshine and we just pray for this lady. Just bless her, Lord," the volunteer continued.

Then, it's usually followed by lots of hugs.

"Ya'll have just made the world, my world, so much better," the homeowner said.

The Southern Baptist folks are one of dozens of organizations helping people in Sulphur.

WATCH drone footage of the damage in Sulphur:

DRONE: Footage from Sulphur, Oklahoma

Volunteers at the Murray County Expo Center also help people by giving them an array of donated items to choose from, such as food, clothing, and toiletries. The items are free, and affected residents can take as much as they need.

After that lady's home, Spaulding's team went to the home next door. He says they'll continue helping until Sulphur is shining again.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can sign up at the Murray County Expo Center. Just give volunteers there your name and where you're from or affiliated with. Then, they'll present people with a ticket allowing them to get into the downtown damaged area. It's open to anyone willing to help.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

