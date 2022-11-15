Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village. It’s being organized through the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.

Justin Jackson and Eugene Powell know being homeless anywhere isn’t fun. They lived it.

"It's like being homeless mentally," Jackson said. "Like far away from home, but at home. A house does not make a home.”

The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma is looking to curb that by raising money to build a permanent housing community for Tulsans experiencing housing insecurity. City Lights Village will be on donated land by 46th Street North and Peoria.

Staff say the ultimate goal for the 23-acre piece of land is to make it a community with 75 homes in total. Having experienced that life, Powell and Jackson think it’s a great idea.

“You never forget where you came from," Jackson said. "And the people you came through it with, you’ll never forget them.”

The fully-furnished, 400-square-foot houses will cost $400 a month. The City Lights Foundation will also accept vouchers and other programs for payment. Executive Director Sarah Grounds says Tulsa is in a housing crisis.

“We have people with vouchers in hand with no place to go. We personally have 14 of our neighbors that we’re working with that have vouchers but no landlord," Grounds said.

The community will be rolled out in three phases, with a total $13 million budget.

Staff say they're hoping to break ground in 2023.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --