Tulsa to host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will play host to the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships, Tulsa Regional Tourism announced Monday.

The competition will bring in more than 1,600 of the country's best acrobatic, rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts along with hundreds of coaches, judges and support staff. The BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center will host the event June 20-24.

“The USA Gymnastics Championships mark the culmination of the domestic season for three separate disciplines, creating a high-energy environment featuring some of the best gymnasts in the world,” said Stefanie Korepin, USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer. “Tulsa previously hosted the 2000 U.S. Classic, and we’re excited to return with an event of this caliber and scope. We know our athletes and fans will be welcomed warmly.”

U.S. Junior and Senior National Teams for each discipline will be named after the competition, and performances will inform selection for international assignments, including fall World Championships.

“It is an honor to have been selected as host city for the prestigious 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships,” said Tulsa’s Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr. “For five days, Tulsa will host 2,200 event attendees that will have an estimated $3,361,321 impact on our city’s economy. This is certainly something to celebrate as we gear up to welcome these world-class athletes to Tulsa in June.”

The event is expected to bring in significant business for local hotels and businesses with more than 4,100 hotel room bookings expected.

“The 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships are going to be an incredible five days for Tulsa,” said Renee McKenney, Senior Vice President of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and President of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “With an estimated 4,133 hotel rooms that will be booked for this five-day event, downtown Tulsa is going to be full of visitors – many in town for their first time. We can’t wait to host these talented gymnasts and their families and friends to Tulsa this summer.”

