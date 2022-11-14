Tulsa King screening premieres in front of more than a thousand extras

TULSA, Okla. — "Tulsa King" is now available to the masses after months of filming in and around the Tulsa area.

Sunday night, “Tulsa King,” a show set in Tulsa, starring Sylvester Stallone, made its world premiere, but not before those who took part in the production got a sneak peek.

Nearly $60 million went into the production of "Tulsa King" and much of that is going right back into Tulsa.

“Now we’re gonna be known for film and music and we’re already a great music city,” said Tourism President, Renee McKinney.

The show revolves around the life of mafia boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after being run out of New York and forced to relocate here to Tulsa where he picks back up on his mob boss ways. But getting such a high-profile production here to Tulsa is all thanks to Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the state’s $30 million in incentives for film.

“It takes a village for a production of this size. So it really took a lot of partnering between multiple communities, cast and crew, vendors so it was really all hands on deck,” said Jeannette Stanton, Director of Oklahoma Film and Music Office.

The community certainly stepped up with more than 2,000 extras and another thousand behind the scenes. And of course, a production of this size brings in money.

“They bring huge economic impact. Some are seen and some are not seen. For example, when they film, they’re usually here for a month to two months while they film. But you bring in people from caterers that are catering the event, all the way to retail and restaurants and they rent homes and apartments so they actually live here while they’re filming,” said McKinney.

More than 1,000 people came to the screening of "Tulsa King," many who acted as extras or crew on the production. And once episode one wrapped, the whole Cox Convention Ballroom was filled with cheers and claps.

The show is now available to stream on Paramount+.

