Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case booked in Oklahoma jail

OKMULGEE COUNTY — A man named as the person of interest in the case of murdering four Okmulgee men is now in an Oklahoma jail, authorities say.
Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens went missing on October 9. After nearly a week-long search, Okmulgee police announced they found human remains in the Deep Fork River, confirming the remains belonged to the four missing men
Joe Kennedy was named as a person of interest after evidence of a "violent event" was found at a salvage yard Kennedy owns. Police later found Kennedy's car behind an abandoned building in Morris.
Kennedy was found and arrested in a stolen vehicle near Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection to another case involving a different shooting in 2012.
At this time, Kennedy is only facing one charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation into the Okmulgee quadruple murder case is ongoing.
