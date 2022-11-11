Tulsa Air and Space Force office facing recruiting shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Military officials say they're having trouble recruiting talent in Tulsa to join the Air and Space Force

Recruiters say it’s been especially challenging to get inside some of the schools to educate students.

“We were doing school visits yesterday and we were literally stopped at the door and not allowed into a school," said Master Sergeant Jamie Murphy. "This was a scheduled meeting.”

It's frustrating when he says it happens frequently, and their jobs are to educate.

Educations is important to Sgt. Murphy, along with Tech Sergeant Nicholas Ozanich.

“When I joined, I was in for a year or two. I was 21 years old. The Air Force sent me to Italy. I was living on a beach and going to school for free," Ozanich said.

Ozanich specialized in getting parts for nuclear weapons. Unlike the movies, he says about one to four percent of the Air Force fly planes. Sgt. Murphy says that’s a misconception. They’re more of the tech support personnel.

“They’re not educated about the Air Force," Murphy said. said. "Plus influencers say that most 18-25 years old have a conventional route by going to a college or university for five years and six years and getting out and trying to get a job.”

If that continues, he says the future of national security could be in jeopardy.

